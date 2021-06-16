Setting the Communication Standards

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — To be honest, it really does not matter if you work in the construction industry, mining industry, security industry, or any other industry for that matter, communication between team members and directors is of the utmost importance. If people cannot communicate with each other, then no one will know what is going on, or if a certain person has completed the first stage of their work, or if there is a problem on the east side of the site. This is where PRS Communications steps in. PRS Communications is here to provide individuals, as well as companies with the access to state-of-the-art 2-way radio systems.

PRS Communications is a Cape Town-based organisation that is owner-managed and takes professional service extremely seriously. They offer a wide range of services that range from providing top of the range brands such as Kirisun, Motorola and Vertex, and repairing all kinds of radios all the way to the tracking of vehicles, as well as personnel.

PRS Communications allows their customers to customise their packages depending on what they are needing. Due to the company’s development capabilities, they are able to meet specific regional, as well as national, needs and the software can be customised according to specific user requirements.

The company prides themselves on specialising in PTT (Push To Talk) PRS iTALK Radios for National Coverage, plus you get Unlimited Talk Time per Month and it has a reliable Communal Repeater Communications System in place all over the Cape Peninsula. This allows users to communicate using the system over a very large area and will fulfil all of their communication requirements and needs.

Not sure if your business requires the use of a 2-way radio system? No problem, at PRS Communications, you are able to rent out radios either on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Why not rent the system out for a week and see if it can improve your process flow?

If you would like to learn more about PRS Communications, enquire about their products, get your communications assessment done, or if you would like to see how to go about renting a radio, then you can visit their official website at https://prscommunications.co.za/.

About PRS Communications:

PRS Communications was established in 2006 with the main goal to improve 2-way radio communications in the security industry. The company realised that there were also many other industries that required 2-way radio systems, and the business eventually overflowed into these sectors.