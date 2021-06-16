KS Lift Trucks announces 99% first time fix rate for Hydraulic hoses.

London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — KS Lift Trucks are proud to announce that their technicians and maintenance teams have reached the outstanding goal of managing to rectify 99% of hydraulic hose malfunctions, replacements, or performance issues, regarding forklift trucks, on site at the first client visit.

According to a spokesperson at KS Lift Trucks, this is a remarkable completion level considering the huge range of maintenance issues the engineers can encounter on site and the large number of different lift truck models from many different global manufacturers that are now operating in the UK market. To help achieve the level of project completion recorded, KS Lift Trucks stock hose & fittings for Doosan, Jungheinrich, Linde, CAT, Still, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Moffett, Terberg, Toyota and JCB Teletruks amongst others.

This success has been achieved in part due to the ongoing investment the company has put into their Hydraulic Hoses Division and their fully equipped mobile hydraulics service vehicles which has been specifically converted to provide full onsite maintenance services to a broad range of hydraulic equipment. The onsite hydraulic support service was launched by KS Lift Trucks to significantly reduce downtime by offering hydraulic services onsite reducing the need to pre- book into a dedicated workshop.

Lyndsey Smith, commercial manager commented “This outstanding success rate would not have been achievable without our fantastic engineers who often go above and beyond in ensuring that our clients can get there machinery back in action as quickly as possible. Our engineers are BFPA trained, are highly motivated and extensively trained and can fabricate hoses to a trained standard whilst on site, reducing downtime and increasing productivity for both ourselves and our customers, helping us to keep our prices extremely competitive.”

Based in Lancashire, KS Lift Trucks covers all the north west of England providing a fast reliable service for companies based in Cumbria in the north of the region down into Cheshire and North Wales with plans to expand the geographic spread of their hydraulic hose maintenance services.

Additional Information

KS Lift Trucks Ltd was founded in 1980, originally trading as Ken Smith Fork Trucks. The continued growth of the company throughout the 1980’s led to the initial purchase of 10 counterbalance machines which set the company on the path of becoming the leading independent hire company in the North West. From humble beginnings KS Lift Trucks now has a fleet of fully equipped service vehicles, trucks for sale and hire, attachments and materials handling equipment, plus a fleet of various sized transporters. Their stores stock thousands of the highest quality parts from trusted brands and their customer service and support are still the standard to which others aspire.

KS Lift Trucks

Hampsons Farm, Bannister Green, Heskin, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 5PP

Phone: 01257 452296

info@kslifttrucks.co.uk

https://kslifttrucks.co.uk/