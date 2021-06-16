SimplyCast Partners with TIANB to Provide Contact Tracing Solution

SimplyCast has partnered with the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick to provide a contact tracing solution.

The contact tracing solution will be provided for free to all TIANB members.

SimplyCast is proud to be able to support TIANB with their contact tracing efforts by providing a simple and secure solution.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is proud to announce that it is partnering with the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick (TIANB) to provide a safe, hands-free, and automated check-in and contact tracing solution to its members using QR code functionality.

SimplyCast is providing members of TIANB with free access to the contact tracing application as a way to give back to the community and assist in the fight against COVID-19. Upon signing up, TIANB members will be provided with a pre-built form and associated QR code that can be used to collect contact tracing information from their visitors.

“SimplyCast has created an easy-to-use piece of technology that can help organizations and associations like TIANB combat the spread of COVID-19 and keep their members and visitors safe,” said President and CEO of SimplyCast, Saeed El-Darahali. “We are excited and grateful to have this opportunity to share this app with TIANB members free of charge.”

“TIANB has been piloting the full contact tracing solution that includes SMS as well as a QR Code since March at four locations in Fredericton,” said Carol Alderdice, President and CEO of TIANB. “We know that it works and the QR code solution will provide the information required by the Department of Health at a moment’s notice.”

SimplyCast knows that privacy is an important consideration for everyone using a contact tracing solution, which is why SimplyCast uses military-grade message encryption and rigorous access control permissions within the solution to ensure only authorized users have access to collected contact data.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About TIANB

The Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick (TIANB) is the leading advocate for tourism issues in the province of New Brunswick. As a representative and industry driven organization, the Association provides leadership and direction, working with partners and stakeholders at the Provincial, Atlantic and National levels to ensure the continued success of a competitive, progressive and sustainable business environment, fostering health and sustained growth to the New Brunswick tourism industry.