Was 9/11 Real Tragedy or the Biggest Trauma Based Mind Control Event? Alex Stein Reveals the Truth

DALLAS, TX, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Alex Stein from Conspiracy Castle just held an terrific interview with the very popular San Francisco Bay Area architect and a prominent member of the American Institute of Architects — Richard Gage. In the interview, they both discussed the real possibility of whether America’s darkest day in history — 9/11 — was really a terror attack where two domestic flights crashed through the Twin Towers or was the terror attack was a cover for something much more sinister foisted on the innocent Americans and upon the world populace.

“I was shocked beyond measure when one day I heard David Griffin on the radio and his theory. It was like a bulb inside me switched on” said Richard Gage. He further said that most structural engineers and architects know nothing about the incident report and fail to explain how a 110 storey building came crashing down upon itself. He suspects most engineers know the truth, but following the official narrative means they get to keep their job and a running business.

Not very many people across the world know that not two, but THREE WTC BUILDINGS collapsed that day. Apart from WTC 1 and WTC 2, a Building 7 also came down crashing just like the other two in an inexplicable way. The architects at the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911T) have formally filed a Request for Correction with the NIST following a new and detailed four-year analysis by a team at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) demanding a retraction of the 2008 report that concluded that Building 7 crashed because fire embers from WTC 1 and 2 weakened the steel. “I hope people wake up to the realization that for 20 years they have been lied to and government after government since then has avoided the 9/11 Commission to protect the real perpetrators. We can only hope that accountability arrives one day”, said Alex Stein, host of Conspiracy Castle.

