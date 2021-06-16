Wolf-Gordon Sells Designer Commercial Wallcoverings

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they sell designer commercial wallcoverings. These wallcoverings are ideal for all types of businesses and offer a durable surface that enhances the decor.

The professional design team at Wolf-Gordon creates unique designs in various colors and styles to ensure their clients can find the perfect option for their office or other commercial property. Clients can discover wallcoverings made from multiple materials, including vinyl, cork, silk, linen, mylar, wood veneer, wool, and much more. They strive to offer their clients all the options they need to build the perfect environment for work.

In addition to more traditional commercial wallcovering designs, Wolf-Gordon offers functional pieces for specific environments. For instance, they carry acoustic wallcoverings, ideal for sound studios and other settings where sound is a priority. Magnetic, dry-erase, and projection coverings are also available.

Anyone interested in learning about the available commercial wallcoverings can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com