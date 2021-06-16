South Africa’s Leading Cannabis Cultivators and Manufacturers

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are that you have either heard of the various benefits of CBD products, or, if you are someone that suffers with chronic pain or anxiety, someone has even recommended these products to you. If you are a little behind on the topic, let us touch base with you. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many compounds extracted from the cannabis plant, which research has found can help with various medical conditions.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which delivers the infamous intoxicating euphoria, CBD is not psychoactive, but rather contains anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and analgesic properties that make it useful for people suffering from a wide variety of diseases. It is for this reason that CBD has seen such immense growth in popularity over the years – it is therapeutic but does not alter the user’s state of mind.

The issue is, there are several different CBD suppliers in the market, and trying to find the right supplier can prove fairly difficult. As such, we have done the research for you. If you are looking for a licensed cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products, which utilise safe and efficacious products from regulated industries, look no further than Cannabis Africa. The company promises to deliver only top value medical-grade CBD that promotes health and mental wellbeing benefits.

At Cannabis Africa, you not only have access to products that can benefit you, but also benefit your fur-babies. In addition to manufacturing and supplying a Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, which can treat anxiety, stress, pain, and insomnia, and a CBD Oil Pain Relief Gel, which was developed specifically for a variety of aches and pains, the company also produced a CBD Pet Oil that has proven to be effective in assisting animals with a variety of ailments.

If you would like to learn more about the several different products Cannabis Africa can supply you with, if you would like to learn more about the company themselves, if you would like to purchase the CBD Oils or Pain Relief Gel, or if you have any questions you would like answered, visit the company’s official website at https://cannabis-africa.co.za/

About Cannabis Africa:

Cannabis Africa was established in 2013 with the main goal to help people to access and benefit from CBD-infused products. To ensure customers receive safe, effective, affordable, and high-quality products, the company’s team is made up of licensed cannabis cultivators and manufacturers, pharmacists, and legal experts who work synergistically.

Contact:

76 Lechwe Avenue, Midrand

Johannesburg, South Africa

Tel: 082 771 9994