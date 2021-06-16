London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Connected Worker Solution Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global connected worker solution market research reports offers a thorough research study from forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the connected worker solution market.

Global connected worker solution market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

The United States is likely to dominate in North America with decent CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The oil & gas producers are likely to rise the uptake of refining and petrochemical projects, mainly in the Gulf Coast, which is likely to rise the demand for connected worker in the country.

Global Connected Worker Solution Market Segmentation

Global Connected Worker Solution Market – by Hardware

Hardware

o Smart Glasses/Eyewear

o Smart Headgear

o Hearing Protection Devices

o Protective Textiles

o Mobile Devices

o Others

Software

o Workforce Task Management

o Workforce Analytics

o Mobile Learning

Services

Global Connected Worker Solution Market – by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Connected Worker Solution Market – by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Materials

Food and Beverages

Industrial Goods Machinery

Pharmaceutical

Mining and Metal

Others

Global Connected Worker Solution Market – by Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Players

3M Company Accenture Avnet, Inc. Fujitsu Limited Honeywell International Inc. IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE Smart Track S.R.L Tata Consultancy Services TELUS Vandrico Solutions Inc Wearable Technology Limited Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global connected worker solution market research report offers a brand recall study which aims to recall a brand (unaided/aided) based on several circumstances. This strategy will help the company to make people more aware of the brand mainly by targeting relevant, high quality audience.

The market research report precisely defines global connected worker solution market share, company profiles, geographical viewpoint, key developments, strategic analysis, improvement venn diagram, PEST analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, NOISE analysis, SWOT analysis, new market entry, and several other factors with respect to the market to understand the market situation better.

