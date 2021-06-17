Prefilled Syringes Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Growth Opportunity and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Growth Opportunity: Growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets;

Emerging countries continue to suffer from insufficient healthcare funding, which adversely affects access to healthcare, quality, and, ultimately, the health status of citizens. According to the World Bank, approximately 400 million people lack access to essential healthcare services, mostly in Africa and South Asia. Furthermore, accelerating medical inflation, i.e., the cost of medical treatments and a higher prevalence of non-communicable lifestyle-related diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or cardiac syndromes, have resulted in funding gaps.

According to a report published by Geneva Association, in the last two decades, the share of total aggregate global expenditure on healthcare in GDP has increased from about 8% to almost 10%, or an estimated USD 8 trillion per annum, which is driven by the accelerating cost of medical treatment, expanding treatment options and increasing customer demands. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease Health Financing Collaborator Network (2017) estimates that global spending on health will almost triple to USD 24 trillion by 2040 with upper-middle-income countries are estimated to show the fastest increase at an average of 5.3% per year. This growth could be attributed to continued growth in GDP and the rise of the middle class and government spending.

The growth in the prefilled syringes market is majorly driven by the rising demand for prefilled syringes is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, and supportive government regulations (especially needlestick legislations). In addition, growing awareness on the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, along with the growing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceuticals market, is supporting the growth of the syringes market.

Single-chamber prefilled syringes accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes market;

The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes industry in 2019. Market growth can largely be attributed to the significant advantages with the use of single-chamber prefilled syringes over vials, such as optimized API use with less overfill, reduced material requirements, less drug waste in clinical trials, and simple storage & disposal. Additionally, increasing adoption of self-administered parenteral drugs due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and benefits offered by prefilled syringes

Geographical View in-detailed:

Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the prefilled syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the syringes market in Europe.

Key Market Players;

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Elcam Medical (Israel), YPSOMED (Switzerland), Oval Medical Technologies (UK), SHL Medical AG (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan) are the key players in the global prefilled syringes market.