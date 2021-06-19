Mario Stevenson Joined Security CI’s Team

ARLINGTON, Virginia, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Security CI, as one of the most reliable firms working with security technology, truly believing that it can help clients in every aspect of the hardware work, has presented a new team member. Mario Stevenson has joined Security CI’s team strongly promising that throughout his future work he is going to express both work-oriented and client-oriented attitudes.

Wireless security cameras for homes are just one part of the camera security systems organized by Security CI. Clients see wireless security cameras for home as a convenient device to cover smaller places. What is more, wireless security cameras are represented as the best solution for the renters’ indoor needs. A client gets both audio and video on the installed device if the entire system has good network coverage.

Security CI performs CCTV installation in Arlington VA. CCTV (Closed Circuit TV) cameras, recorders, and monitoring displays are part of a special self-contained surveillance system offered by Security CI. CCTV system is the best solution to monitor all activities at a client’s home, store, or company.

Absolute security box, job site security camera, and home security are three aspects that can be covered with the security camera installation in Arlington VA done by Security CI. This company’s team is specially trained to meet the client’s needs and ensure his utter protection.

Access control in Virginia is one of the services promoted by Security CI. Two types of access control offered by this company are home intercoms and business access control. Home intercoms help each client know who is at his doorstep before he opens the door. What is more, home intercoms allow free communications from any room to the front and back entry doors. Security CI offers home intercoms as wired or wireless systems. On the other hand, business access control promoted by Security CI is a great invention for companies. This kind of access control means that only the authorized people can enter a building or an office.

Security CI is a trustworthy professional service provider operating in the large area of Washington DC. Its employees trust in the power of technology and support the attitude that it has to be handled by a team of experts. Security CI’s designers combined the client’s need with the available space to insert all the necessary technology that is both easy to understand and simple to use. Security CI takes care of all hardware that a customer has to set up in his either home or office.

