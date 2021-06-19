Symphony Solutions to Take Part in ICE CONNECT Virtual Summit, North America 

Boston, USA, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Symphony Solutions, a premier IT provider for iGaming companies, will attend ICE CONNECT Virtual Summit Summer 2021, the North American division running from June 28th till July 2nd.

Symphony, who has recently been short-listed for the EGR B2B Award 2021 in the IT Supplier category, is planning to schedule some one-on-one meetings with iGaming executives to discuss how they can leverage technologies, such as Cloud solutions, to facilitate their business growth.

“At Symphony we embrace innovation and the ICE CONNECT format certainly caught our eye. The unique approach – one that leverages technology to enable virtual networking and 1:1 meetings structured around our needs appeals. We look forward to connecting with experienced executives in the iGaming community,”

says Eduardo dos Remedios, VP of iGaming at Symphony Solutions

ICE CONNECT has been transforming the gaming landscape for quite some time. After over a hundred offline summits the event, to protect its participants during the pandemic, has gone online. The five-day summit will include talks delivered by industry’s leader. It will cover various topics, such as tracking consumer trends and player behavior, ways of innovating the payments process in the age of cryptocurrency, the evolutions of e-sports, and many other. Another part of the summit – 30-minute one-on-one meetings, tailored to focus on solving a specific problem.

Join us during the event to discuss possible partnership, learn more about our extensive iGaming expertise or how we can help you implement your Cloud strategy or make Agile your company’s mindset.

About ICE CONNECT Virtual Summit Summer 2021, North America

ICE CONNECT Virtual Summit, North America points a laser focus on partnering influential decision-makers with leading suppliers. The event is invitation-only for decision makers across all industry sectors in land-based and online gaming. It caters to specific challenges of its attendees and creates a community of leaders driving progress in the iGaming field. It’s the only online event customized to help participants with their challenges, as well as learn from industry veterans and connect to the solutions needed.

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a Cloud and Agile Transformation company, headquartered in the Netherlands, with delivery centers in Ukraine, Poland, Macedonia, and The Netherlands.

The company provides custom software development for their 35 worldwide clients in Europe and North America.

