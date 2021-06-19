HurixDigital Collaborates with Quality Matters to Improve Online Learner Experience

New York, United States, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Quality Matters (QM) is a global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations.

HurixDigital recently announced collaboration with Quality Matters — becoming the first member institution from India — to improve online learning experience. Quality Matters membership provides Hurix with access to a comprehensive, research-supported quality assurance process to design and develop accessible, engaging online courses.

The QM Certification Mark on courses or programs signifies that they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria. Leveraging QM Rubric Standards and internationally-recognized quality assurance processes, Hurix will be on a path to create courses that are consistent in quality and have a well-developed structure.

“Quality Matters is the leader in online learning quality standards. Being a member of QM will enable us to reinforce our commitment to the quality of our higher ed content. Our team can leverage QM’s expertise to create courses and programs in alignment with their standards and processes, delivering outstanding content and improving student engagement,” says Kaushal Jha, VP & SBU Head – Higher Education & Technology, HurixDigital.

As a QM member, HurixDigital is now part of a community of more than 1,500 organizations that put learners first.

About HurixDigital

HurixDigital is a pioneer in delivering digital content solutions for publishers, educational institutions, enterprises and associations globally. We enable multinational corporations in their digital transformation journey with our cloud-based platforms, leading-edge products and solutions. At HurixDigital, we foster thought leadership and innovation that help us add value to our clients’ business.

About Quality Matters

Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.