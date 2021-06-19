HoduCC has made it to the Gartner’s Category Leaders & FrontRunners List – May 2021

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft announced today, HoduCC – Call & Contact Center Software was named as Category Leaders & FrontRunners for call recording software in the list published by Gartner Digital Markets Report for May 2021. Category Leaders & FrontRunners are designed to help businesses evaluate software products that may be right for them.

“We are happy to be recognized as one of the Category Leaders & FrontRunners by Gartner. We firmly believe that the success of our client is the lever for our success. It is our vision to make innovative market leading software accessible to businesses of all sizes. The top reviews from our users are an indication that we are heading in the right direction of building the brand HoduSoft. I heartily thank all our customers and partners for trusting us.” Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder & CBDO said.

Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Only the products with the highest scores become Category Leaders. Whereas, FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and customer satisfaction ratings for small businesses.

“Emerging as the Category Leader and FrontRunner is a matter of pride for us. With numerous vendors in the market, it becomes difficult to pick up the right product. GetApp and Software Advice are valuable in understanding the key differences among various software and making informed buying decisions. We hope to continue the momentum and make HoduCC a global brand,” he added.

About GetApp

GetApp, a Gartner Company, is the premier online resource for businesses exploring software as a service (SaaS) products. Buyers easily compare software products side-by-side with GetApp’s free interactive tools and detailed product data.

GetApp features research, insights, trends, and validated user reviews, giving buyers the tools they need to make informed decisions for their organization.

GetApp Category Leaders in call recording list can be accessed at: https://www.getapp.com/it-communications-software/call-recording/category-leaders/

About Software Advice

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, a Gartner Company and a leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Software Advice offers detailed reviews, comparisons and research to assist organizations in finding products that best fit their current and future needs. The company has helped more than 200,000 people choose the right software for their organizations.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

FrontRunners for call recording software is available at: https://www.softwareadvice.com/call-center/call-recording-comparison/#top-products

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. Today, HoduSoft has a presence in 34 countries and is trusted by over 200 customers worldwide.

These include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf. HoduSoft offers a multi-application ecosystem that renders personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

