Cleantel provides decontamination services such as Sanitization & Disinfection Services

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Cleantel announces to Now clean, even more for less because Cleantel offers specialized disinfecting and cleaning services which are the most trusted and referred clean-up company in UAE. The company specializes in commercial and residential services. They combine innovation, technology, and quality while providing the service. The services offered are a great value, they also offer limited-time period offers on certain categories of sanitization, at various months.

Currently, the topmost priority right now due to the outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide is to keep the surroundings and ourselves disinfected and sanitized. In the current pandemic and lockdown scenarios, one cannot emphasize the importance of keeping our surroundings clean like homes. For the well-being of family members and coworkers, it is good to keep the offices and public places infection-free and clean.

With the best interest of everyone in mind, Cleantel brings to you the best disinfection and sanitization services in Dubai. They take away the unnecessary fear and stress off your shoulders by cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing your living spaces. They promise you the best service because the skilled team members of the company are trained to clean and sanitize in the most effective ways.

Commercial Buildings

Places like Restaurants, Shops, Staff Accommodations, Offices, Malls, and Schools are often crowded which makes spreading infections quick and easy. It is a hygiene factor to have proper disinfection and sanitation at regular intervals. This will avoid the rapid and frequent growth of viruses. Public places can all be thriving with germs, just washing hands at regular intervals may help in containing the spread of infection to a great extent but it still is insufficient. It is better to provide your customers the trust to walk into your business space, and that trust can be ensured when the space is disinfected and sanitized to provide overall protection.

Mr. Hashir Mashood the Managing Director of Cleantel mentioned they have 4 decades of cleaning expertise. Their team of workers is highly experienced to deliver the promise of breaking the notion that public places are breeding grounds for viruses and also ensure your business thrives with sparkling cleanliness.

Homes and Residences

Cleantel has its services offered to both Apartments and Villas. If you need to deep clean your furniture, carpets and mattresses call their services to have it cleaned in the best possible way. As you know because of the air-conditioning system most of the houses and flats in UAE are completely closed because of which germs and viruses tend to circulate in the environment. This deteriorates your health and stamina but Cleantel offers you a germ-free and safe environment, you can always count on disinfection and sanitization services from Cleantel.

The procedure of Sanitizing and Disinfecting

Assessment

They Asses the area that has to be disinfected and sanitized. They ensure to protect your members of the house or office and themselves by using PPE which is a Full-body coverall, hand gloves, face mask, by operators.

Usage of environmentally friendly products approved by Dubai Municipality

The products they use to clean, and sanitize are all certified by Dubai Municipality – Public health & safety department. This ensures that there will be no room for sub-standard products in their inventory.

Risk assessment and implementation of best practices

The reason a Risk assessment is done before offering the service is to avoid contamination to the equipment and hands during sterilization. After post which the floors, surfaces of rooms, and hall, along with the fixed items will be disinfected using an electric ULV Cold fogger machine. To sterilize the pathogen, the fogging mist should settle for 15 minutes.

According to the world health organization guideline, in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19, it is advised to regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces on a regular basis. These places refer to keyboards, phones, doorknobs, tables, hard-backed chairs, light switches, tablets, touch screens, remote controls, handles, desks, toilets, and sinks. Cleantel makes use of Disinfectants and Broad Spectrum Environment Cleaners approved by Dubai Municipality for cleaning, mopping, dusting surfaces and hard objects, of the floor and air misting of the premises. This is to ensure you are living in a healthier, cleaner, and Pest free environment. They also ensure that the Disinfection Service is additionally done to sanitize surfaces and if it’s a hospital they take care of critical instruments which would come in contact with the patient. Also in places like Hotels, Schools, Clinics, and Hospitals, the offered Disinfectant and sanitizing treatment is highly recommended to get rid of various Viruses and Bacteria present in the air and objects.

Cleantel offers Disinfection Services to any Home Owners or Essential Commercial Business to Improve the Health and Safety concerns for Employees, Customers, Friends, and Family. They also provide Indoor and Outdoor Home Disinfecting services at their best knowledge accumulated over forty years. Before the handover, the areas are completely cleaned. We offer services with staffs who are in their best health condition to work. We keep your health in our mind before they offer the service. Hence for any Disinfection Services to be done in a hassle-free manner in Dubai do contact Cleantel and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cleantel was established in the year 1980 by Mr. P.M. Mashood to offer a range of premier cleaning services to customers. We have over 40 years of commercial cleaning experience. The name Cleantel was coined from ‘Clean Telephone’ since this was the initial service provided by the company.Let Cleantel take care of everything whilst you relax and take pleasure in knowing that your home and office is clean, fresh and tidy, giving you the free time to enjoy the finer things in life with your family and friends.

Fast, efficient, and detailed, Cleantel Cleaning Company In Dubai is one the most reputable and well-known for Cleaning Service, House & Office Moving Service. Cleantel’s experts are up for every job, managing projects with the skill and experience in the best way possible. Here at Cleantel Dubai, our customers to be satisfied with our work, which is why we provide open communication channels throughout each project.