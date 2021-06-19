A Trip to Arunachal Pradesh for Senior Citizens announced by Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt. Ltd

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The COVID-19 pandemic hampered travel for much of 2020 but now vaccines are distributed and more countries reopen their borders to tourists. Still, Safety will be the top priority and while conditions can change in a hurry in the time of COVID-19, there are a handful of potential destinations that stands out when it comes to offering travelers both protection and peace o mind, and Arunachal Pradesh is one of them. After shutting down for a long duration, the state is now gradually reopening for travelers. So Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd has launched The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Package for Senior Citizens.

Shying away in the Northeastern corner of India, Arunachal Pradesh though maybe an introvert when it comes to tourism, is a land of abundant travel opportunities. Adorned with an unspoiled landscape, this Northeast state of India is a place that every nature lover and explorer should visit. A treasure trove of culture, nature’s beauty, rich history, and warm people, Arunachal is truly a land that can not afford to miss.

11 Days-10 Nights Group tour for senior citizens will enrich the total traveling experience. The highlights of this tour include- •Brahmaputra River Cruise •Kamakhya Temple •Nameri National Park •Bomdila •Narunang Water Falls •Sangestar Lake: Maduri Dixit shot here for the film Koyla •Bum La Pass – Indo China Border •Tawang Monastry •Sangti Valley & Much More.

Not many know that this travel destination in North East India is reckoned to be one of the richest biodiversity and heritage hotspots in India. The other places that people will be visiting on this amazing Arunachal Pradesh trip are Dirang, Tawang, Bumla, and Bomdila. Ensuring a hassle-free vacation time in the state, Bunk Tribe’s Arunachal Pradesh tour packages are insured by impeccable service and arrangements of food, transportation, and accommodation.

The Tour for senior citizens by bunk tribe have Pick and Drop from Boarding Cities, Economy Class Air Tickets from Boarding Cities and Return, 3 Star Hotel Stays on Twin Sharing Basis, All Meals, and Complete Sight Seeing and Local Transfers. The total cost of the tour is 65000-/ per person. Pay only 10,000-/ per person now and the remaining 55,000 per person to be paid 30 days before the departure date.

