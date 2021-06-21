Microprocessor and GPU Market worth $138.2 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Microprocessor and GPU Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, will grow to USD 138.2 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 103.0 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include includes the increase in demand for consumer electronics and rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment. Moreover, implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic can play a key role in driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28633568

The ARM architecture segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The ARM architecture segment of the microprocessor and GPU market, by architecture is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The ARM architecture is power-efficient due to its design, which has led to its use in several applications. Further, the ARM architecture is easy to manage and simple in its architectural design, making it easy to implement in low-powered embedded and portable devices such as smartphones and other compact and hand-held embedded devices. The ongoing commercialization of IoT is expected to fuel the demand for portable devices during the forecast period. This could drive the demand for ARM architecture in years ahead.

The real-time systems segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The real-time systems segment of microprocessor and GPU market, by functionality, is expected to register higher CAGR during forecast period. Microprocessors used in real-time systems offer real-time application-based functionalities. The increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled connected devices could drive the market growth of the real-time systems in a wide variety of applications including digital cameras, live audio-video systems, mobile phones, and sensors used in weather stations. The growing adoption of real-time microprocessors for autonomous technology in the automotive sector and automation in other industrial sectors is expected to drive the demand for microprocessors used in real-time systems.

APAC is projected to hold largest share of microprocessor and GPU market in 2025

An increase in the adoption of technologies which enable digital transformation such as deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial has fueled the demand for microprocessors and GPU in the APAC region. Also, the emergence of APAC as a manufacturing hub and the adoption of automation processes to achieve manufacturing efficiency is leading to rising demand for microprocessors and GPU in the region. The region has also witnessed a high demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and television sets, and electric and hybrid vehicles. These developments are expected to drive the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=28633568

Intel (US), Samsung (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), Nvidia (US), AMD (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments (US), IBM (US), and Marvell (Bermuda) are the key players in the global microprocessor and GPU market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, joint-ventures, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com