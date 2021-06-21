Restaurant POS Terminal Market Share, Growth, Outlook to 2027

The report on the Restaurant POS Terminal Terminal market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Restaurant POS Terminal Terminal market within the upcoming years.

The global restaurant POS terminal market size is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2027 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027, according to Million Insights. Rising demand for outside food, especially on weekends by people has incurred the need for optimizing operations right from inventory management to customer feedback. Therefore, adaptation POS has enhanced the management of customer relationship, staff scheduling, and table orders. Moreover, over the recent past, adoption of mobile POS terminals has increased due to ease of usage and low installation cost.

National Restaurant Association (U.S.) has reported that, growing high preference of customers for self-serving ordering kiosk expected to open new opportunities for market growth. It has been witnessed that portable POS devices are highly beneficial for restaurants owners, as they can easily integrate and improves operational efficiency. In addition, usage of mobile POS terminals enables restaurant owners to monitor their operations very closely from any location. Such advantage offered by POS due to technological advancement is expected to surge the market growth in the next few years.

Restaurant POS system not only handles front-end operations but also manages back-end operations including employee management, queue management, reservation, and inventory management. Moreover, growing number of Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) are expected to further drive the demand for restaurant point of sale (POS) terminals market. Some QSR such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Subway are expanding their business across the globe with high benefits offered by installing POS terminal. These popular QSR chains need to streamline their operations daily to avoid risk of out of stock and fulfil the demand increasing from customers at their outlets. POS play an important role to speed up ordering and payment process along with same service for online orders.

Top Key Players of Restaurant POS Terminal Market:

Posera, ShopKeep; Verifone Systems Inc.; NCR Corp.; Revel Systems; Aireus Inc.; AireusInc; Dinerware, Inc.; Ingenico Group; PAX Technology Ltd.; Posist; Toshiba Corp.; EposNow; Harbortouch Payments, LLC; TouchBistro; and Upserve, Inc.LimeTray; POSsible POS; Oracle Corporation; and Squirrel Systems

