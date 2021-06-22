Consol Group Accounting Auckland Now Offering A Guarantee Of Being Upto 40% Cheaper Than Competitors

Auckland, New Zealand, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Top Kiwi accounting firm Consol Group is now offering the most affordable accounting service in all of New Zealand. With a guarantee of being up to 40% cheaper than its competitors, the company also guarantees that if the client finds any company that beats their margins, Consol Group will match the discount rate or beat it by an additional 10%! “We are confident in what we are giving to our customers. We serve over a 1000 businesses across the country and partners with a top notch cloud based accounting Auckland service provider. The discounts that we give, and can give, are simply unparalleled in this country”, said the Accounting Manager at Consol Group.

A team of top class Tax Specialists and Chartered Accountants, Consol Group brings the best, deepest and most profound accounting knowledge that lowers clients’ taxes and maximizes their profits. They are also available to partner with various online solutions providers that would further perfect their offers and services. Having served the country for a long time now, Consol Group is easily the most affordable and the best at accounting solutions. Being a 100% NZ-based business, its intricate knowledge of the nation’s systems coupled with its brilliant and sharp accounting personnel add to the seamless integration of services that they provide.

“Our support system helps you build your business just the way you want to. Many people underestimate the effects of having a top class accounting firm. What happens is that they end up losing money. With us, you don’t lose money. You make it, and more of it. We provide unlimited support and advice. We’re the best bet for all small and medium sized businesses. Our partnership with Xero, the best cloud accounting service provider, sets us apart in timely delivery of services. Don’t worry about fixed term contracts because there isn’t any. In all this, let Consol Group take care of your taxes while you take care of your business. We’re straight up to 40% cheaper than competitors. Know cheaper? We’ll beat it. Guaranteed!”, said the CFO at Consol Group.

Consol Group is a cloud based online Accounting Auckland company. The firm is New Zealand’s most affordable accounting firm that houses some of the most brilliant accounting minds in the country.

