Top Electrical Service Provider a Class Electrical Now Offers a 5 Year Guarantee on Its Services

Auckland, New Zealand, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Top electrical service provider A Class Electrical is now offering a huge 5 year guarantee on its services. This company, which happens to be the most sought-after electrical company in all of Auckland for their excellent service and top quality products, is a favourite among businesses of all sizes in the city. It doesn’t matter if the client is the owner of private property or commercial property, Master Electricians at A Class Electricals are highly skilled at installing, upgrading or providing maintenance of the highest quality with visible superior results. Their Electrical Contractors specialize in all types of projects, from small residential properties to big shopping malls and everything in between.

A Class Electrical provides plenty of services, and top class at that. It includes specific services for private homeowners and commercial contractors, and also happens to provide the most reasonable prices for its first class services. With A Class Electrical, clients don’t need to deal with more than one contractor as everything can be found under one roof with them. Their overall services include :-

● Data Cabling Solutions

● Central Vacuum Systems

● Home Entertainment Systems

● Alarm and Security Systems

● Solar Installations

● Indoor and Outdoor Lighting/Installations with minimum disruptions

● Electrical Vehicle Charging

And many more.

“We have been serving Auckland for over 15 years now. We are the most preferred electrical service company for all kinds of projects in Auckland and with the long list of services that we provide coupled with our special Five Year Guarantee, you will never have to get another contractor. Our master electricians are more than adept in taking care of every electrical need of yours. It is our promise that you’ll never have to look for another electrical contractor again”, said the Senior Manager at A Class Electricals

About A Class Electrical:

A Class Electrical is an electrical fitting company based out of Auckland that supplies electrical needs for private homeowners and contractors for commercial properties.

For more information, please visit https://aclasselectrical.co.nz/

Media Contact:

Phone Number: +64 210-284-1297

Email Id: aclasselectrical09@gmail.com

Website: https://aclasselectrical.co.nz/

