Elite Legal Services Of NY Inc. Offers Virtual Affidavit And Invoice Information Services To Their Clients In New York

Whitestone, NY, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — The court requires submission of several legal documents, including a written statement or an affidavit of service, as proof that the plaintiff adequately and legally served the defendant. Traditionally, affidavits are oaths taken in front of a commissioner or a notary public to confirm that the information provided in the statement is true. Notarized affidavits are commissioned forms with the date and sign of authorities. Amid the COVID-19 global health crisis, it’s challenging to reach a notary public, lawyer, paralegal, or judge as most courts are either not open to the public or have reduced hours.

Professionals at Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc. discount offer virtual affidavit and invoice information services to clients across New York. Found by Sam Ber in 1992, the process serving agency has been offering a wide range of legal support services for attorneys nationwide for over 18 years at industry-competitive rates. Their trusted, experienced, and diligent process servers track down the defendants to ensure a summons and complaint is delivered and documented appropriately in an effective fashion. “Our personnel are located strategically within the access of prominent courthouses in New York City. This enables them to instantly purchase index numbers, fill out any required forms quickly, and file the application documents, including affidavits of service, without any extra cost!” shared a representative from Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc.

He added, “our staff is trained to use an exclusively designed software which enables them to generate an affidavit accurately and rapidly while following all CPLR requirements. At Elite, we provide 24/7 client assistance, and our highly qualified personnel promptly informs clients if the supplied proof turns out to be invalid or outdated. Even our other services, such as summons and complaints, are now offered on emails amid the pandemic.”

Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc. has the reputation of providing matchless process serving services whenever a party is named in a litigation, and a summons, complaints, and other legal documents need to be served to the opposing party within several NYC boroughs, including Queens, Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island as well as Putnam County, Suffolk, Westchester Country, New Jersey, and more.

About The Company

Elite Legal Services of NY Inc. provides a comprehensive range of legal services to attorneys and law firms nationwide. They have been serving clients in New York City for over 18 years. They have a credible reputation for providing quick and proficient process serving services for subpoenas, summons, complaints, and other legal documents served to the opposing party.

