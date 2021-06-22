Elite Legal Services of NY Inc. provides specialized process serving and a comprehensive range of other support services to the legal industry in New York.

Whitestone, NY, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — When the plaintiff has filed a complaint, a copy of the claim must be delivered to all defendants via a process server so that the court can begin its proceeding. The legal documents being served must inform the opposing parties that they are being sued, the jurisdiction of the court, location of the court appearance, and desired legal solutions. Since summons also indicate the time period granted to the defendant to respond, failure to deliver or receive them properly may cause severe ramifications or delay the litigation proceedings.

While this may be true for every type of court case, it’s especially stressful when it involves family court cases as the defendants are often emotional or evasive. Whether it’s a divorce summons, custody, adoption, prenuptial agreement, emancipation, child support, or any other type of court case, professionals at Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc. ensure that the legal papers are delivered in a respectful yet timely manner.

A journey started by Sam Berk in 1992 as a process server himself has managed to cultivate a wide range of clients as the pace of support services for the legal industry started proliferating. They understand the sensitive and complex nature of civil, criminal, debt, and various other court matters and ensure that the documents are served the right way according to the state requirements even when the defendants may be hard to reach.

A representative from the company said, “We only work with highly-trained professionals so that apart from ensuring timely delivery, they also file appropriate documents every step of the way. Our industry-competitive fee typically includes about three attempts of serving at the provided address, and many attorneys tell us how easy their professional life becomes when they have one less thing to worry about. It enables them to focus on other crucial matters regarding the case while helping them find relief with our fastest service and highest communication levels so that they can stay updated on the status report.”

Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc. has successfully positioned itself as a reputable process serving agency that discount offers comprehensive support services to the legal sector, from process serving to document retrieval to virtual affidavit and invoice information. With eleven full-time process servers and strategically placed corporate locations, the company has managed to serve New York City for over 18 years with the best services at reasonable rates.

About The Company

