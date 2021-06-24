Gong Cha Popularity Continues To Soar In The US As New Stores Open In New Jersey And Massachusetts

New York, USA, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha is set to open new stores in New Jersey and Massachusetts. The most popular brand in the US and beyond is also planning to open new stores in New York and another in Massachusetts all coming soon.

“The New Jersey store will have its location at Ridgewood, NJ, and the Massachusetts store in Natick Mall, MA. Both locations are stocked with authentic bubble tea that supports the true Taiwan nature.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha in a tweet.

Our customers love our variety of bubble tea. And they don’t stop bringing their friends and families to taste this unique, delicious tea. We provide different convenient locations for all our clients looking for a bubble tea store near Massachusetts and New Jersey.

“Both stores offer visitors the flexibility to choose their favorite, freshly brewed boba tea. Established as far back as 2006, Gong cha continues to maintain its position as a leading chain in the bubble tea industry. We hope to see you there.” The president concluded.

The store features unmatched design and architecture. The store’s aesthetic is incomparably appealing. Equipped with modern facilities, both stores have their location in a serene environment.

Both stores have portable joints where customers can relax, sip their drink while chatting with friends.

These basic amenities are aimed at providing a comfortable user experience.

About

At Gong Cha, we believe in serving quality bubble tea. Our teas can be blended with a variety of fruits, toppings and creative mixes. Gong Cha prides itself on offering fresh tea and toppings to our customer’s everyday. Our tea and tapioca pearls are kept fresh every four hours. Bubble tea is our specialty and we are excited to have our customers enjoy a great cup of tea with Gong Cha.

For more information, inquiries, or requests, reach out to Gong Cha via any of the following media.

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753