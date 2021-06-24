Commercial Cleaning Contractors Rebrands

Excelsior, Minnesota, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Commercial Cleaning Contractors is pleased to announce they have rebranded their business to transfer their focus on advertising through word of mouth to reach out to their potential clients through more aggressive digital marketing. The privately-owned, full-service commercial janitorial company has served businesses throughout the Twin Cities since 2008.

Commercial Cleaning Contractors has created a new logo with new branding guidelines to renew their identity. Because they didn’t previously have a logo, it was challenging to reach out to prospective clients and show them what the business could offer. The new logo was designed by 99 Designs, a platform for freelance designers. Out of 100 proposals, the company narrowed down their choices to 20. After receiving the 20 designs, they put the new logo up for a vote among their current clients and employee family members to vote on the best design.

Now that Commercial Cleaning Contractors is making the most of digital marketing and their new logo, they can more effectively reach their target audience and remain competitive. The logo and other aspects of their branding campaign will ensure their clients remember them when they need their services. Commercial Cleaning Contractors focuses on providing their clients with the quality service they deserve to keep their businesses clean and attractive.

Anyone interested in learning about the rebranding efforts can find out more by visiting the Commercial Cleaning Contractors website or by calling 1-612-217-8653.

About Commercial Cleaning Contractors: Commercial Cleaning Contractors is a privately owned, full-service commercial cleaning company that puts their clients first. They provide their team with the best education and training to ensure they get the job done well. The team is committed to using sustainable practices and producing the clean environment companies want for their employees and customers.

