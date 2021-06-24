On Technology Partners Hosts Free Virtual Event on Cybersecurity

Cleveland, OH, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — On Technology Partners is pleased to announce they are hosting a free virtual event to address issues related to cybersecurity, ransomware, and beyond. This event, presented by On Technology Partners and Manufacturing Works, will occur Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 12 to 1 PM EDT.

Ransomware has taken the front stage in the media recently, with a significant impact on daily life. On Technology Partners recognizes the importance of making companies aware of these and other cybersecurity risks to help them take the appropriate steps to protect their businesses from falling victim. At their virtual event, experts will talk about what ransomware is, why it’s dangerous, and what companies can do to protect themselves from these attacks. They will also address what to do if it occurs and how they can help businesses recover from cyberattacks.

For the past 27 years, On Technology Partners has provided many businesses with the IT and network support they require, along with consulting services. They work with companies across many industries, including government entities, nonprofits, pharmaceuticals, warehousing, manufacturing, and small businesses. They take great pride in assisting their customers with all of their IT needs.

Anyone interested in learning about this free virtual cybersecurity event can find out more by visiting the On Technology Partners website or by calling 1-216-920-3100.

