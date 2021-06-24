Breadboards Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 2028

Earlier, the construction base used for prototyping of electronics was a plugboard. With the evolution of technology, breadboard came into existence. Today, a breadboard is made of white plastic and is solderless. Solderless breadboards available today consist of a perforated block of plastic consisting of multiple types of spring clips called tie points placed under the perforations. The designing and manufacturing of electronic devices is very expensive and thus, requires tools, such as breadboards, which provide a temporary prototype. Breadboards are available in various forms, such as breadboards-bus strips, breadboards-mounted, breadboards-powered and breadboards-singles. The adoption of breadboards is increasing rapidly due to the multiple advantages they offer. Breadboards allow components to be quickly changed and also protect them against heat. Low cost and easy availability are other factors driving the growth of the breadboards market.

Breadboards Market: Drivers and Restraints

Solderless breadboards do not require soldering and thus, are highly reusable. Thus, it becomes easy to create temporary prototypes and perform an experiment with various circuit designs. Breadboards allow users to make temporary circuits and facilitate prototyping. Also, breadboards are widely used for testing of new parts, such as integrated circuits. These factors are driving the growth of the breadboards market.

Solderless breadboards provide high resistance, large parasitic capacitance and high inductance. Thus, breadboards are limited to operations that require low frequencies. This factor may hamper the growth of the breadboards market. Also, breadboards can only accommodate devices or components that have grid spacing of 0.1 inches. Thus, they cannot accommodate devices, such as surface mount technology or components with multiple rows of connectors. This is another factor that might hamper the growth of breadboards in the market.

Breadboards Market: Segmentation

The Breadboards market can be categorized on the basis of type of breadboards, components and size. On the basis of type of breadboards, the market can be categorized into solderless breadboards, stripboards, printed circuit boards and wooden plate breadboards. Solderless breadboards are widely used for technological education since they are reusable. Stripboards are used to build semi-permanent soldered prototypes.

Breadboards Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Breadboards market are 3M, Mikroelektronika A.D., Pololu, Elegoo, Digilent, Inc., Twin Industries Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Global Specialties, SparkFun Electronics, Pi Supply and Kitronik Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Breadboards market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Breadboards as a majority of Breadboards vendors, such as B&K Precision Corporation, 3M Company and Digilent, Inc., are based in North America. The semiconductor market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the adoption of advanced electronic designing tools and devices including Breadboards. Rising disposable income in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of breadboards in these regions in near future.

