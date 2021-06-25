“Hypnotize Me” By Taurie Hits the Shelf; Becomes Instant Hit

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — “Hypnotize Me” by popular R&B star Taurie released recently and has taken the world of music by storm. Featuring Loon, the latest number from Taurie has attracted a sea of viewers and fans and music critics who have nothing but immense love and praise for her new number that has been rocking the charts ever since its release. With hundreds of thousands of views, “Hypnotize Me” has become Taurie’s most viewed song on YouTube and her biggest hit thus far. “The glory of love projected in the immensity of space is something I’ve never seen before. Took me back to the days of Star Trek and Starship Troopers. This number is a big thumbs-up for me”, said a music critic on Hypnotize Me.

The brilliant visuals of the video begin with a conversation and playing of video games. After a couple of minutes, the scene jumps to space with a mild background of stars and galaxies, giving off a mesmerizing feeling that goes along with the lyrics of the song. The sultry Nigerian-American leaves everyone captivated by her tunes and soulful melody that makes everyone listen to the song again and again. According to Spotify, her newest release “showcases her soulful and smooth vocals with a catchy melody”. Her sultry, sexy voice more than justifies her passion and inspiration she possesses that is seen and heard in her singles.

“”I make poems with melodies”, is what Taurie does with her music every time she grabs the mic. Her list of inspirations contain Lenny Kravitz, Yuna, Suzanne Vega and Cranberries, not to mention the music and style queen — Rihanna. She won the 2021 Awards in The Garden State Film Festival for Homegrown Movies . She also won a prestigious award in the New Jersey Film Festival. Taurie is a lady of multiple talents that includes not just singing and dancing but also songwriting and producing, along with modeling. She has achieved great success in each field and is only hungry for more. “Hypnotize Me”is a number that comes straight from a heart that knows how to love and knows what it is looking for. Her work ethic is a treat to watch. We believe it when the critics say that she is going to be the next big thing in R&B”, said a spokesperson for Taurie.

Taurie is a Nigerian-American R&B singer, songwriter, producer and model. She’s the owner of Taurie Music. She is the 2021 winner of Home Grown Movies at Garden State Film Festival and has released her new music video Hypnotize Me.

