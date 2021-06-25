Member Services Offered By Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

Posted on 2021-06-25

Killeen, TX, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — A chamber of commerce provides a variety of services to its members that help in the growth of their businesses by reaching out to more customers. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce provides affordable services such as legislative support, job creation, improving community image, etc. to its members in Killeen.

About The Chamber Of Commerce 

The chamber of commerce is an organization that is dedicated towards fulfilling the collective interests of its members and advancing the region, state, nation and community. Since its inception, the chamber of commerce is committed towards providing vision, leadership and support to its members and helping them achieve economic prosperity. The chamber provides 4 membership levels i.e. Engage, Build, Lead and Invest.

Member Services

  • Networking Opportunities: Business Mixers, Flash networking, Chamber Networking and News & Leadership Killeen.
  • Marketing Opportunities: Ribbon cutting ceremonies, Business of the Month, Booth Rentals at Annual Signature Events, Member to Member marketing and participation in Bag Stuffing for Hood Howdy.
  • Online Services: Member Savings Coupon, directory listing and a community calendar.
  • Other Services: Access to business councils, leadership councils, notary services, use of the Chamber Conference room, data services (data clean-up, digital campaigns, etc.).
  • New Member Services: Member First Tickets and Complimentary Workshop Tickets.

Benefits Of Availing The Chamber’s Services 

  • Friendly and cooperative staff members
  • Political representation
  • Helps to build meaningful business contacts and connections
  • Supports education
  • Access to a user-friendly and award-winning website
  • Multi-channel marketing campaigns
  • Area events and programs e.g. Annual membership banquet, Flavors of Central Texas, Leadercast and Rock the Foundation
  • An online business directory
  • Coupons to market special offers in e-newsletters and on social media
  • Advertizing services
  • Strategically designed programs to reach targeted customers
  • GBI Certification to reduce your company’s environmental impact and earn recognition as a leader in sustainability

For more information about services offered to members of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO. Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541 or call at (254) 526 – 9551. You can also visit the chamber’s website at https://www.killeenchamber.com

