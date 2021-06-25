ACL Mobile Limited: Offering An Innovative Array Of Whatsapp Business Solutions

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Established in the year of 2000, ACL mobile limited has always stayed at the forefront of designing and developing solutions that can enhance communications between businesses and their customers. They have always strives to orchestrate solutions that are able to identify the gap and address every business communications need. The WhatsApp Customer engagement solutions provided by the company can especially be useful for large scale organizations of today.

In addition to providing the typical smart messaging services, WhatsApp communication solutions can aid companies to stitch together their various service alerts and turn them into rich conversation. WhatsApp Business is an incredibly advanced and intelligent messaging platform that has inbuilt notification, conversation with Chatbot and Live agent support. All of these features go a long way in delivering a seamless user experience to the users.

The AI powered conversational platform of ACL offers an integrated WhatsApp Chatbot service where users can chat on WhatsApp channel. This company has an in-house Chabot platform built on NLP and AI that is already integrated with WhatsApp business solution. The WhatsApp solution of ACL can seamlessly integrate with any of the existing Chatbot platforms used by a business organization. Doing CRM with whatsapp is also made possible through ACL mobile limited. They offer WhatsApp business API solution, which can be easily integrated into any other 3rd party applications, CRM, contact centre and other services and support software.

Get in touch with ACL mobile limited at +91 120 6139000 or sales@aclmobile.com.