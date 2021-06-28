Human Microbiome Market – Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

This market research study involves the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global human microbiome market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and assess market prospects. The human microbiome market’s size was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research.

The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

Major Growth Boosters:

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the human microbiome market.

Opportunity: Increasing collaborations between public-private organizations

With several small innovative players operating in the market, there are various high-growth opportunities for key stakeholders to buy out companies so as to study microbiomes in the hope of identifying new drugs and drug targets for various indications, such as obesity, liver disorders, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. Many market leaders are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships to increase their product pipelines with well-organized research and development techniques. In the last two years, there have been several collaborations and partnerships involving major companies.

Challenge: Lack of expertise and inadequate research

The concept of bio-ecologic control of the gut has recently been proposed as a novel method of improving human health. This approach involves the use of probiotics and prebiotics. However, the mechanisms by which prebiotic bio-ecologic strategies exert their beneficial health effects remain largely unknown. It is also unknown how bacteria interact with each other or with the human body to cause or prevent certain diseases. Considering the large variability in the human intestinal ecosystem, these approaches are unlikely to fulfill their potential until the exact profile of an individual’s microbiome can be determined. Collecting, sequencing, and analyzing DNA from thousands of microbial species living in and on humans requires an interdisciplinary team with the knowledge of clinical ethics, engineering, and bioinformatics.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region of human microbiome research spending market in 2019

On the basis of region, the global human microbiome research spending market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome research spending market in 2019. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the human microbiome research spending from 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing focus on microbiome research and initiatives taken by public and private organizations to increase awareness regarding microbiome therapeutics, are driving the growth of the human microbiome market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Global Leaders:

The major players in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US) 4D Pharma (UK), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland).

