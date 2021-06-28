Artificial Iris Market Witness Exponential Rise In Revenue Share During 2018 To 2028

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Artificial Iris market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player.

About Artificial Iris Market

Artificial iris is made up of thin, foldable and stretchable medical grade silicon. It is custom-sized and colored according to consumer demand. Artificial iris is also known as prosthetic iris.

Artificial iris is primarily utilized in the process of replacing the damaged iris in various eye defects as such congenital aniridia and traumatic iris loss and other eye complications.

The major purpose of using an artificial iris is it provides minimally invasive procedure where the iris can be implanted with very small incision or surgical injector.

Previously the artificial iris implantation was very rarely used as there were many regulatory challenges in using artificial iris in ophthalmic surgical procedures. For every artificial iris implant procedure the surgeon had to take approval for compassionate use device exemptions (CUDE).

However, recently in 2018 the U.S. food and drug administration has approved first ever artificial iris implant CustomFlex, which is specifically used in aniridia patients.

The artificial iris itself does not cure or treat the condition, but helps to improve the condition and quality of life. Artificial iris also improves cosmetic appearance of the eye and visual symptoms.

Artificial iris Market: Key Players

The global market for artificial iris is consolidated with limited number of players, mostly from Europe. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global artificial iris market are Morcher (Germany), Ophtec (Netherlands), HumanOptics (Germany), Intelligent Medical Implants GmbH, and Eye-yon Medical, among others. Majority of these companies have their artificial iris implant in clinical trials.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Artificial iris Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global artificial iris market are segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is expected to be the dominant regional market for artificial iris owing to the segregation of manufacturers in the region and prolonged history of artificial iris implant surgeries in the European countries.

Increasing number of healthcare facilities and medical tourism in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The artificial iris market in the North America is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing incidents of eye defects coupled with rising inclination towards minimally invasive eye surgery. North America is expected to hold second large share in the global artificial iris market throughout the forecast period.

Artificial iris Market: Segmentation

The global artificial iris market can be segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography.

Based on application, the global artificial iris market is segmented as:

Cosmetic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Based on the end user, the global artificial iris market is segmented as:

Hospital Inpatients

Physician Practice

Others

