Drone Data Service Market by 2025 Analysis, Growth Driver, Regions

The global drone data services market size is projected to value at USD 8.15 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 57.3% from 2017 to 2025. The growth can be imputed to the rising use of information provided by drones in big data and operational analytics. The rising demand for UAV imagery analytics is expected to positively impact the drone imagery processing software industry and provide new avenues for imagery storage technologies.

The rising usage of drones in the commercial industry is heading towards a dynamic change in big data services. The introduction of drone to take images is the primary step in the software process. The image captured is then verified, processed, evaluated, and stored.

The rising need to scrutinize imagery is the major factor leading to the widespread adoption of cloud-based applications and the drone imagery software that are able to share, process, store, and upload aerial images. Furthermore, there has been a steady rise in the adoption of cloud-based in-memory computing platform among companies since it surges processes, predictive capabilities and analytics.

Through large-scale information gathering service providers can access extraordinary levels of accurate information and convert them into actionable information Companies like PrecisionHawk are changing business processes to emphasize more on drone data processing than UAV manufacturing.

Top Key Players of Drone Data Services Market:

DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, DroneCloud, Sentera, LLC, Pix4D, 4DMapper, Skycatch, Inc., Agribotix LLC, Dronifi, and Airware.

