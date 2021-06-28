What are the Key Opportunities for Manufacturers of False Eyelashes?

Asia Pacific is one the most important markets for false eyelashes, owing to increasing adoption of modern lifestyle and fast-growing fashion industry in the region. In 2020, countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India accounted for more than 45% of the market in Asia.

Korean cosmetics have had a unique impact throughout Asia. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Korean women prefer bold makeup, and over 58% women do make up regularly using false eyelashes. China accounts for the highest market share of false eyelashes in Asia Pacific, and is expected to reach US$ 50 Mn by 2031.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global false eyelashes market is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product

Regular False Eyelashes

Coloured False Eyelashes

Individual False Eyelashes

Decorative False Eyelashes

Accent False Eyelashes

Others

By Raw Material

False Eyelashes Made from Human Hair

False Eyelashes Made from Synthetic Hair

False Eyelashes Made from Fur

False Eyelashes Made from Feathers

False Eyelashes Made from Metal

Others

By Sales Channel

False Eyelashes Sold at Supermarkets

False Eyelashes Sold at Hypermarkets

False Eyelashes Sold at Health and Beauty Retailers

False Eyelashes Sold throughe-Commerce

Others

Winning Strategy

The market is highly consolidated and manufacturers are trying to maintain long-term dominance in this space. Key manufacturers, for instance, are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application areas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with higher potential for the coming years.

