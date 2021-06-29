The Company That is Uplifting Their Community

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most prevalent and unfortunate problems in South Africa that we are still faced with to this day is the fact that too many are still at a disadvantage when it comes to education, income, and opportunity. These problems that we are faced with stem from the once oppressed time in South Africa known as Apartheid. The effects of this regime that was put in place have left millions of people in a position of disadvantage due to the fact that they were not allowed access to certain areas, to partake in certain activities, and they were not allowed access to education. In order to fix this problem, Dynamic DNA has the vision in mind that they would like to drive employability, as well as sustainability within young people in the tech sector.

Dynamic DNA, along with their partners in business, are here to help and create a new, exciting, and attainable future for young people who have great technological aptitude, and who would otherwise have no access to this level of ICT training and development.

Dynamic DNA offers people access to both online training options as well as on-premises training programs that focus on upskilling the learners and facilitate workplace placement for each and every one of their graduates. Not only does the company provide learners with technical skills, but they also provide them with essential practical skills that one would need in the workplace, such as communications skills, work etiquette, time management skills, and presentation skills. Dynamic DNA pride themselves on producing graduates who are able to build innovative solutions across multiple technologies, both in the cloud and on-site. They will learn skills to design and build agile applications in different complex business environments.

If you would like to learn more about the company, the services that they offer, who their partners are, or how one would apply for a learnership, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at https://www.dynamicdna.co.za/.

About Dynamic DNA:

Dynamic DNA is a company located in Randburg, Gauteng who strives to help and bridge the gap between the tech industry needs and the available skills, by developing ICT graduates with practical experience and soft skills. Due to this blended approach that they make use of their interns are a lot more likely to succeed and add value to both the participating company and, of course, the learner.

Contact:

271 Surrey Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg

Johannesburg, 2194, South Africa

Tel: (0) 11 759 5940