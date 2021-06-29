Get Access to Fully-Equipped Lodging Options in Pretoria with Morning Star Express Hotel

Pretoria, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Finding an ideal accommodation with proper facilities can often be challenging. The Morning Star Express Hotel puts an end to your search for affordable accommodation in Pretoria with 125 well-equipped rooms and business conferences. If you are travelling for business, on a short trip or need a stopover in Pretoria, the Morning Star Express Hotel might be the ideal choice for you.

Morning Star Express Hotel – Book modern and convenient accommodation

The Morning Star Express Hotel specializes in providing comfortable lodging options within your budget. With 125 well-equipped rooms, they provide two conference venues along with a buffet-style restaurant. Not only that, being located near several tourist attractions, the Morning Star Express Hotel also provides easy access to different activities and experience in South Africa.

Convenient hotel rooms: The Morning Star Express Hotel provides 125 fully-equipped rooms with three variants that are suitable for any guest. The standard double hotel room is ideal for a short stay and can accommodate two guests per room. On the other hand, the standard triple hotel rooms come with a double bed and a full-size bunk bed, perfect for three guests. If you are travelling with your family then the dedicated family hotel room will be ideal for you that can accommodate up to four guests and are much spacious. All these rooms come with various amenities including air conditioning, en-suite bathroom, flat-screen TV, vanity counter, free Wi-Fi and more to ensure a comfortable stay.

Fully equipped conference venues: Being the administrative capital of South Africa, many businesses require holding conferences in this neighbourhood. Morning Star Express Hotel offers two fully-equipped conference venues that are ideal for any business events, seminars, meetings and conferences. These two venues can host up to 100 delegates each and come with many facilities including high tech equipment, snacks and beverages, and full-day conference packages as well as 24-hour conference packages. Morning Star Express Hotel ensures corporate guests a convenient and high-quality conference experience at an affordable rate.

Buffet-style restaurants & lounge bar: Morning Star Express Hotel offers additional facilities as well through their buffet-style restaurants and a relaxing lounge bar. Guests can indulge in local South African cuisine as well as English breakfast buffets among other lip-smacking dishes. The lounge bar on the other hand is ideal for some relaxation where you can get a huge variety of local and imported alcoholic beverages.

Visit their website https://www.morningstarhotel.co.za/ for more details.

Established in 2010, Morning Star Express Hotel aims in providing modern, convenient and affordable lodging facilities at affordable rates. With comfortable rooms, conference venues and other facilities, Morning Star Express Hotel is a leading name in the hospitality sector in Pretoria.

327 Visagie St, Pretoria Central

Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

Tel: 012 442 0600