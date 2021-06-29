The Gallagher Hotel – Convenience and Affordability

Midrand, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Gallagher Hotel is all about modern amenities, affordability, and convenience. It is one of the most popular hotels of South Africa. Just perfect for business guests, stopovers, and travellers who are looking forward to a short stay in Midrand without any additional hassles. The Gallagher Hotel offers several facilities and amenities for the guests which makes their stay pleasant and comfort.

Gallagher Hotel Facilities:

Gallagher hotel offers all facilities for pleasant and comfortable stay for the guests.

Rooms – The hotel offers modern rooms, keeping in mind all the necessities of the guests. There are 104 rooms in the hotel. There are 8 inter-leading family rooms. There are 96 deluxe rooms with all modern amenities for the guests. Facilities include flat screen television sets, en-suite bathrooms, internet access and executive desks where members can sit and work conveniently.

Conference Facilities – Business travellers who choose to stay in the hotel can make the most of conference room facilities. The facility is suitable for around 50 delegates. The facility caters to the needs of the businesses by offering facilities like WIFI, stationery, and more.

Buffet Style Restaurant – The Gallagher Hotel is also popular for its delicious and hearty meals. Situated on the ground floor, the restaurant is easily accessible and offers a wide range of food options. There are daily dinner buffets arranged for the guests. Guests love the South African flavours served in the hotel.

That is not all – there are several other services offered by the hotel. These include –

Wake-up facility

Round the clock reception

Bini Bar

Laundry and valet service

Multi-lingual staff

Lounge

On Site Parking

Easy transport services

Convenient Location:

The Gallagher Hotel has a convenient location – thus, it is easily accessible by travellers. It is just 30 minutes away from the OR Tambo International Airport and Gallagher Estate. Guests who arrive at Grand Central Airport can easily reach The Gallagher Hotel because it is 2km away. The nearest Midrand Gautrain Station is 1 km away. The Mall of Africa is located just 3km away.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thegallagherhotel.co.za/

About the Gallagher Hotel:

Known as one of the most popular hotels, The Gallagher Hotel is best known for offering comfortable yet affordable stay for people. There are a number of facilities provided by the hotel for the convenience of the guests. WiFi, laundry services, easy transportation, car parking are some of the facilities which the guests can enjoy.

Contact:

31 Gallagher Ave, Halfway House

Midrand, South Africa

Tel: 010 109 5891