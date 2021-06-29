Avail the Best Hospitality Management with Nu Menu Solutions

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — With technology accelerating at a faster pace day by day, so is the ease of accessing services in different sectors. Nu Menu provides advanced hardware and software that focus on simplifying the management procedures in the hospitality sector. Their exclusive platform offers INTELITY solutions with mobile check-ins, keyless mobile entry, ticketing services as well as interactive kiosks for better communication.

INTELITY Solution:

The INTELITY platform offered by Nu Menu is a comprehensive end-to-end system that helps in streamlining various operational efficiencies. Through the INTELITY platform, both the guest and the staff can cut the hassle of miscommunication and avail better hospitality. This integrated service comes in three different components that include:

INTELITY Guest- INTELITY Guest focuses on improving the experience of guests staying at your hotel. With a vast selection of advanced tools, this platform will help you to stay engaged with your guests like never before. Some of the exclusive features of this platform include direct communication to the operations team and prompt access to check-ins and check-outs as well from your mobile device. Guests can also get the benefit of requesting services from the comfort of their rooms.

INTELITY STAFF- Nu Menu’s INTELITY Staff features an extensive set of tools that simplifies staff management and makes them faster with the power of automation. This multi-platform service is available on both desktops and mobile devices. Users can access several features including real-time work order, data analysis and task management. With INTELITY users are provided with a comprehensive ticketing solution and service recovery features that offer:

Real-time updates on task orders through SMS, push notifications and email

Access to guest requests and ability to manage all work orders under one single platform

Record feedback and track them for service recovery

Determine the cost of the service and staff involved

Identify common complaints from guests

Apart from that the INTELITY Staff platform also provides a work order checklist to streamline daily tasks in a hassle-free way.

Self-service Kiosks:

The self-service kiosks manufactured by Nu Menu are ideal in today’s world which is going through a pandemic. Today where social distancing is necessary more than ever these self-service kiosks are like a boon to many sectors. They can act as a medium of communication in hospitals, HR departments, government offices, and shopping malls. Users can access information seamlessly, reduce waiting time, increase efficiency and more.

For more information visit https://www.nu-menu.co.za/

Based in South Africa, Nu Menu provides an innovative platform to streamline hospitality management even better. With more than 6 years of experience, Nu Menu continues to satisfy their customers with interactive kiosks and INTELITY solutions along with other services.