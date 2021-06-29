Matrix launches exciting new Commercial Matting Website.

Lincoln Park, Preston, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Matrix Flooring is proud to announce the much-anticipated launch of their new e-commerce website, Commercial Matting, https://www.commercial-matting.net/ .

The website is fully ecommerce with the ability for customers to choose from a range of styles, sizes, and colours of internal and external, hard wearing matting and have them directly to their business premises or home address.

A company’s entrance and reception area are often one of the first areas of a business a new customer or client will see and will help form an instant impression of the business, its cleanliness and attention to detail. The new website makes it easier for clients to instantly source the right matting solution for them, see a range of colours and improve the look of their business.

Commercial Matting is an online distributor of commercial and domestic indoor and outdoor mats, with the main goal of supplying high quality products at highly competitive prices to the public. The most popular products include entrance mats https://www.commercial-matting.net/entrance-mats/ , safety mats, indoor matting https://www.commercial-matting.net/indoor-matting/ outdoor matting https://www.commercial-matting.net/outdoor-matting/ , runners and pool matts https://www.commercial-matting.net/pool-matting/. The best-selling entrance matting, and flooring products are made available via the website, although they do have more products for sale at the company’s manufacturing facility and showroom in Lancashire. To remain competitive commercial matting only supply directly through the website https://www.commercial-matting.net/ to offer the absolute best in value for money.

The new website was designed and built by fellow Lancashire business, Piranha Digital who have over 20 years’ experience of building e-commerce websites in a number of platforms including Magento 2

Commercial Matting, Unit 4 Lincoln Park, Preston PR5 8NA https://www.commercial-matting.net/ sales@commercial-matting.net Telephone (+44) 01772 330051

