Fashion Sourcing Group –Fashion Sourcing for Overseas Across Asia

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — In the dynamic world of fashion, global sourcing is essential for brands seeking quality, innovation, and competitive pricing. Fashion Sourcing offers a comprehensive solution for clothing brands looking to source fabrics and garments from top-tier manufacturers across Asia.

Through strategic partnerships with mills, factories, and wash houses, the group connects brands to reliable production hubs while maintaining premium quality, ethical standards, and cost efficiency.

Why Asia Is Central to Fashion Apparel Sourcing

Asia remains a leading region for apparel production due to:

Advanced textile mills specializing in high GSM fleece, French Terry, and structured knits

Expertise in garment dye, pigment washes, and vintage finishing techniques

Flexible factory operations suitable for both small and bulk orders

Vertically integrated facilities ensuring consistency and quality

Countries such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India are key hubs, offering a mix of scale, craftsmanship, and technological advancement.

Services Offered by Fashion Sourcing

1️⃣ End-to-End Sourcing

From fabric selection to final garment production, brands can manage all processes under one umbrella, reducing lead times and communication gaps.

2️⃣ Fabric & Wash Expertise

Specialized in premium fabrics, garment-dyed and pigment-dyed finishes, vintage looks, and high-performance knits for men’s and women’s collections.

3️⃣ Ethical & Quality-Assured Production

Factories are audited for labor compliance, safety, and sustainability standards. Quality control is maintained throughout production.

4️⃣ Flexible MOQ & Scalable Production

Supporting emerging brands with lower minimum order quantities, while also accommodating large-scale orders for established labels.

Why Choose Overseas Sourcing in Asia

Competitive Pricing: Access to cost-effective manufacturing without compromising quality.

Access to cost-effective manufacturing without compromising quality. Production Expertise: Decades of experience in high-volume and premium apparel production.

Decades of experience in high-volume and premium apparel production. Trend Alignment: Ability to execute complex finishes, washes, and structured designs popular in global fashion.

Ability to execute complex finishes, washes, and structured designs popular in global fashion. Speed & Scalability: Efficient supply chains reduce lead times and allow rapid scaling for successful collections.

Building Successful Fashion Partnerships

Fashion Sourcing acts not just as a supplier, but as a strategic partner. By coordinating fabrics, manufacturing, washes, and quality assurance, it empowers brands to:

Launch collections faster

Maintain consistency across bulk production

Control margins while ensuring ethical practices

Align with global fashion trends

With Asia’s expertise and a structured sourcing framework, fashion brands can confidently compete in international markets.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com