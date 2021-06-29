Metro Safety Offers A Range of Commercially Relevant Workplace Safety and First Aid Training in British Columbia

Coquitlam, Canada, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Appropriate workplace safety and first aid training can help save lives, prevent injuries, and help companies save medical expenses while also fostering a safe workplace. However, many organizations choose to overlook workplace safety and first aid training for their employees.

Metro Safety believes that all businesses should carry out workplace safety and first aid training so that every workplace has at least one trained employee to deliver emergency first aid and CPR when required. Based in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Metro Safety conducts relevant and viable workplace safety and first aid training courses in the entire Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

According to WorkSafeBC’s report, people in British Columbia miss 3.2 million workdays yearly due to work-related incidents. Proper first aid and workplace safety training can reduce this massive productivity loss in the workplace. Metro Safety believes that businesses and industry owners in British Columbia need to prioritize these training courses for the wellbeing of their employees.

Organizations can pick from the numerous training courses offered by Metro Safety, such as WorkSafeBC’s developed OFA (Occupational First Aid) courses. These include OFA Level 1 (1-day training course), OFA Level 2 (2.5 days training course), and OFA Level 3 (10 days training course). Metro Safety also offers Red Cross developed Standard First Aid and CPR Level C courses to organizations in British Columbia.

Speaking about Metro Safety’s range of courses, the company representative said, “We firmly believe that occupational safety and first aid training should be a priority for all workplaces. This training not only prevents downtime and reduces workplace injuries, but it also saves lives. Our range of training courses is not only comprehensive, but is also highly relevant and up-to-date and features WorkSafeBC and Red Cross developed courses.”

Metro Safety Training has been operational since 2008, serving Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam cities in BC. Organizations looking to contact Metro Safety can find the contact details below.

About the Company

Contact

Web: https://metrosafety.ca/

Email: info@metrosafety.ca

Phone: 604-521-4227

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada