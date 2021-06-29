Protect Your Data Security with the Epitome of Privacy-Avoozer Smartphone

LONDON, UK, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — New phone company Avoozer is all set to launch their flagship smartphone soon for the world. This British stunner is going to be the most coveted smartphone in the market for its intensive features on privacy and security. The Avoozer KV Beta has been designed specifically to keep the sanctity of Secure Chats and away from prying eyes so that every single byte of data is never peeped upon. This phone lets users take back control of their privacy for good through open source systems.

Avoozer is based on the Ubuntu operating system for mobile devices. Adapted to run specifically on mobile phones, Ubuntu Touch OS is an extract of parts of Ubuntu. Unsafe environments and websites are blocked by default. Nobody can track users without their explicit permission. Being an open source system, it is practically impossible to install software backdoors.

Avoozer’s instant messaging service Toxza is based on the Tox protocol. Since the Snowden leaks, the fact that there is widespread digital surveillance across the world isn’t a secret anymore. Tox is made by people who use it and is a highly end-to-end encrypted, peer-to-peer messaging service that has no central servers and no way to disable the encryption. Users will have encrypted voice and video conferences along with totally secure file sharing and secure chats without fear of outside interference and peeping Toms.

“We have been inundated with requests for a sooner release of our flagship phone — the Avoozer KV Beta. This limited edition phone includes the powerful service of default use of AvoVPN— an advanced VPN tunneling that operates in tandem with end-to-end encryption. Our phones operate on decentralized networks, which means there is no server storage, no server outage and no risk of “handing over data” to authorities. Buy the Avoozer set and advocate for your digital privacy as only you can. Avoozer creates a secure environment for you and your family so that your digital footprint and private/secure chats can have absolute privacy. You ask why? Because absolute privacy is a fundamental right of all of us”, said the founder of Avoozer.

About Avoozer:

Avoozer is a secure mobile communications company that manufactures phones with foolproof security systems that protect the privacy of users.

For more information, please visit http://www.avoozer.com/

Media Contact:

Address: Avoozer / Zero Avocado Ltd, 20-22 Wenlock road, London, N7 1GU, UK

Email Id: media@avoozer.com

Website: https://avoozer.com/

###