Meet the official Photographer for Nandos, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Yes, you read that right. The official architectural and interior photographer for Nandos! His name is Malan Kotze, and he runs Malan Kotze Photography. Malan has had the opportunity to do what he loves for more than 30 years, and he has truly mastered the areas that he specialises in. Having travelled as well as worked in so many different countries all over South Africa, plus Europe, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Eswatini, Malan Kotze is extremely well trained at his craft and can deliver guaranteed results.

Malan Kotze is not only the official photographer for the Nandos brand in South Africa, but he also has a passion for presenting and shooting food dishes. Malan has worked closely with several different executive chefs over the years, and he has mastered the art of capturing the essence and attraction of dishes, beverages, or products. Malan believes that potential customers like to see what they will be investing in before they make the decision to eat somewhere.

When Malan Kotze is not busy flying around the world to take photographs of 5-star food dishes or the interior design of a new Nandos branch, he has a huge love for taking photos of the African wildlife. He has a massive collection of photos of several different animals in various states of being. He has a black and white section (where all of the photos are in black and white), he has a predator’s section, a mammal’s section, a bird section, as well as an ‘other’ category, which has some extra photos of his that include animals such as the crocodile (with caught prey!), a monitor lizard, and monkeys.

If you would like to find out more about Malan Kotze Photography, the services that he offers, what photos are available for purchase, or if you would just like to browse through his wide range of photography, then do not hesitate to visit his official website at: https://malankotzephotography.com/

About Malan Kotze Photography:

Malan Kotze is a photographer from Pretoria, South Africa who specialises in capturing fleeting moments that will last for a lifetime. He prides himself on working directly with architects, designers, executive chefs, as well as artists so that he can correctly capture their ideas through his photos. Malan is also an official lecturer for Nikon in South Africa and teaches young people the way of the camera.