Have You Heard of the Best Bakery in Town?

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who enjoys fresh, low-carb, baked goods? How about healthy, traditional rye bread? Or maybe you are someone who has a major sweet tooth and loves exploring new recipes and confectioneries. If you relate to any one of these points, then you are in luck because we are about to introduce you to a company called French Confectionery. French Confectionery is a Cape Town-based company that operates out of Montague Gardens. They are an established bakery that offer freshly prepared products to both individuals, as well as major retailers such as OK Foods, Checkers, Spar, Pick n Pay, and Food Lovers Market.

The bakery offers a wide range of freshly prepared, innovative, and perfected recipes that can be bought directly from their shop, or they can be ordered beforehand and, if the order is over R500, will be delivered free of charge! French Confectionery understand that we are living in an ever-changing world and new dietary requirements are needing to be taken into account. This is why the bakery offers a huge range of products that are safe for ovo-vegetarians, diabetics, as well as vegans to consume! These products are also keto friendly, sugar-free and, of course, extremely tasty.

French Confectionery also offers a wide range of low-carb friendly goods that are designed to curb lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity. Their products include, but are not limited to Garlic Loaves, Hotdog Rolls, Croissants, Brown Bread and much more! They also have a nice selection of different kinds of Rye bread to choose from.

Is bread not really your thing? No problem. French Confectionery also make their own range of confectioneries too! You can grab yourself some delicious and freshly made muffins, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies whose recipes have been perfected over the many years of operation.

If you would like to find out more about the company, browse through their wide range of low-carb nutri products, create an account for orders, or if you would like to enquire about their dietary regulations, do not hesitate to visit their official website at https://frenchconfectionery.co.za/

About French Confectionery:

French Confectionery has been in operation since 1939! They have spent the last decade perfecting their traditional recipes while also creating new and innovative ones along the way. The company strives to not only offer healthy fresh baked goods, but also their own selection of confectioneries too!