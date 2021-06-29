Chlorofill : Codelattice launches ‘tech-pots’ for urban gardens on world environment day

Kerala, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Codelattice has announced the launch of its latest product, Chlorofill, a self-watering and self-caring smart pot for urban farmers and plant enthusiasts to mark world environment day 2021.

The product is designed and developed by Codelattice Labs, the research and development arm of Codelattice, and is an affordable, low-maintenance, self-watering, tech-pot for indoor and urban home-based plantations.

During these hard days when we are spending an enormous amount of time at home, it makes all sense to bring some greenery home and that is what Chlorofill does- minus the trouble of watering every day and constant vigilance.

The hassle-free pot alerts the owners when it needs water and nutrients and can be installed anywhere in a house- balcony, terrace, indoors, or courtyards.

Priced at about one-fifth of the typical smart pots in the market, Chlorofill is a self-sustaining and interactive pot. It works without batteries or electronics, yet communicates with the caregiver via an app when it needs water or a potting mix change…(more)