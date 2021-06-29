Enterome Bioscience (France) and Seres Therapeutics (US) are the Key Players in the Human Microbiome Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The major factor driving the growth of the human microbiome market is the increasing focus on human microbiome therapy development. The human microbiome as a validated target for drug development & development of human microbiome-based tests for early disease detection and diagnosis are also factors expected to support market growth. Increasing collaborations between private-public organizations are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the human microbiome market.

Global Players & Growth Strategies Adopted:

The major players in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US), 4D Pharma (UK), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland). Various growth strategies have been adopted by these players, such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their presence in the global human microbiome market.

Enterome Bioscience (France) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on IBDs, Crohn’s, and cancer (glioblastoma, colon, pancreatic, lung, and breast) indications. To sustain its position in the human microbiome market, ENTEROME adopts various organic and inorganic growth strategies. The company has been consistently entering into agreements and partnerships with strong biopharmaceutical players, which will help it to expedite drug development for cancer and GI disorders. In 2020, the company received funds of USD 52.6 million from investors, including SymBiosis, LLC (US), a microbiome-focused investment vehicle, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) for the progress of clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline. This pipeline includes the first clinical trials of EO2401, a novel OncoMimic cancer immunotherapy.

R&D Capabilities: The company conducts fundraising rounds to create funding for its various projects to expand its presence human microbiome market. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has raised close to USD 121 million (EUR 100 million) in financing rounds with private equity funds (and strategic investors) and in loans.

Seres Therapeutics (US) is one of the emerging players operating in this market. The company is engaged in developing a range of novel therapeutic products based on the human microbiome. To sustain its position in the human microbiome market, Seres Therapeutics focuses on its products offered for the market. The company’s microbiome therapeutics platform allows to significantly reduces the time typically required to advance therapeutics to the clinic, and ultimately, to the market. The company’s SER-109 program for the treatment of recurrent C difficile infection is anticipated to be the first-ever FDA-approved microbiome therapy. This has helped the company to strengthen its market position in high-growth niche opportunities.

R&D Capabilities: Seres Therapeutics focuses on collaborations to expand its market position in the human microbiome market. In March 2019, Seres collaborated with AstraZeneca to advance the mechanistic understanding of the microbiome in augmenting the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay the company a total of USD 20,000 in three equal instalments.

COVID-19 Impact: The company reported revenues of USD 6.05 billion in the second quarter of 2020, which was lower than its reported revenue in the second quarter of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the company’s business, including preclinical studies and clinical trials.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region of human microbiome research spending market in 2019

On the basis of region, the global human microbiome research spending market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome research spending market in 2019. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the human microbiome research spending from 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing focus on microbiome research and initiatives taken by public and private organizations to increase awareness regarding microbiome therapeutics, are driving the growth of the human microbiome market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

