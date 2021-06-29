Tarps Now Expands Production Capabilities of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps

St. Joseph, MI, USA, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce increased production and delivery capacity for the manufacture, sale and delivery of Heavy Duty Tarps. Sought by an ever increasing number industrial customers, as well as repeat customers requiring large quantities of industrial grade heavy duty tarps, Tarps Now® is the only pure play industrial fabric company with technology and systems to electronically process both stock and custom industrial grade tarps that are received on the company’s secure website. Order information and product specifications are routed and processed on a same day basis, with operating efficiencies resulting in one of the industry’s best records for delivering high quality, heavy duty tarps, both on time and on-schedule.

Complimenting the technologies used that helps customers rapidly establish the design specifications needed for custom made tarps and coverings, Tarps Now® provides a wide range of stock sized industrial grade heavy duty tarps, as well as industrial coverings in a variety of sizes, fabric grades, colors, weights and other specifications.

Tarps Now® tarps and covers are widely known to meet stringent specifications often required by the military, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities, industrial concerns, small businesses and consumers specific to traditional canvas tarps. The company operates on the cutting edge of technology, with a management team having decades of experience in the field of industrial fabrics.

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

