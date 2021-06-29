CBD Pet Market Competition by Manufacturers 2027

Felton, California , USA, June 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the CBD Pet market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide CBD Pet market within the upcoming years.

The global CBD pet market is anticipated to value USD 399.2 million until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 40.3% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The rising health concerns of pets coupled with surging expenditure across the health and wellbeing sector is projected to drive the market growth.

The general health/ wellness segment dominated the global market in 2019 owing to surging expenditure on pet healthcare and increasing concerns regarding pets among their owners. On the other hand, the joint pain application segment accounted for 23.6% in 2019 on account of the increasing number of joint-pain cases among pets owing to immobility and obesity.

In 2019, the e-commerce end-use segment dominated the global cannabidiol pet market on account o salient features like hassle-free instant delivery, quick replacement facility, and availability of a wide range of products on a single platform. Also, ease of availability and surging usage of smartphones and the internet is projected to further fuel up the market demand.

North America accounted for the highest share of around 35.0% across the global market in 2019 due to the surging presence of key players and the imposition of favorable initiatives by governing authorities across the U.S. and Canada. Europe also accounted for a significant share owing to the legalization of CBD and increasing pet population across this region.

