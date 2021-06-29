Virtual Reality Headsets Market Size and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Virtual Reality Headsets market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Virtual Reality Headsets market within the upcoming years.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Virtual Reality Headsets Market.

A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics

Track and analyse competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Virtual Reality Headsets Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

The global virtual reality (VR) headsets market size is anticipated to value USD 19.78 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The shifting trend towards enhancing virtual experience across applications like retail, entertainment, media and gaming is anticipated to fuel up the demand for VR headsets.

The product segment of standalone PC-connected VR headsets held a dominant share across the global market in 2018 due to their cost-effective nature. It is also anticipated to account for the fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Also, the demand for smartphone-enabled and pc-enabled VR headsets is expected to surge over the upcoming years owing to their benefits like application-based pricing and ease of usage.

The segment of gaming dominated the global market on account of their feature of providing enhanced user experience provided by the VR headsets coupled with surging infiltration of gaming consoles across the globe. While the retail application segment is projected to account for substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to their rising popularity among retailers for amplifying the shopping experience.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market owing to the increasing usage of VR-technology based devices prevailing among the millennial population. Europe and North America are showing more adoption of VR based products and devices owing to their popularity across many organizations.

Top Key Players of Virtual Reality Headsets Market:

Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation; Sony Corporation; Facebook Inc.; and HTC Corporation.

