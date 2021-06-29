Air Insulated Switchgears Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 – 2031

Global Industrial Automation Industry Current and Future Outlook

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Large number of air insulated switchgear manufacturers- tough competition ahead

There are a few industries that use air insulated switchgears, though the number of its providers is large. This has instilled a high degree of competition in the air insulated switchgears market. While the Tier 1 players in the air insulated switchgears market include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation, Tier 2 players include Larsen & Toubro, Toshiba, Crompton Greaves, Elatec Power Distribution etc. Besides, there are several other international and regional players, who are intensifying the market competition. The Tier 1 players have a defined set of customers who prefer products from them only, largely due to their high brand image. The Tier 2 and Tier 3 players on the other hand mostly target smaller companies with flexible or lower budget.

Essential Takeaways from the this Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Air Insulated Switchgears market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Air Insulated Switchgears market.

Key Regions Analyzed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

