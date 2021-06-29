Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand, 2024

Posted on 2021-06-29 by in Chemicals, Industrial // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to reach USD 91.96 billion by 2024. Polyurethane (PU) is a most adaptable plastic material formed by reacting a polyol with a polymeric isocyanate or di-isocyanate in presence of additives and catalyst. It is also termed as polycarbamates. Polyurethanes foam is also termed as PUR foam. It is formed by the reaction of addition, cyclotrimerization or condensation.

Key Players:

  • Huntsman Corporation
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Trelleborg AG
  • Future Foam, Inc.
  • Elliott Co. of Indianapolis, Inc.
  • Recticel S.A.
  • Foamcraft
  • UFP Technologies, Inc.
  • Rogers Corporation
  • Chemtura Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyurethane-pu-foam-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High demand for polyurethane foam from end users like building & construction and bedding & furniture, growing investment in renovation in non-residential buildings and new infrastructure development in Brazil, the United States, India, and China are documented as major factors of Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Polyurethane Foam industry is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Product Outlook:

  • Rigid Foam
  • Flexible Foam

Flexible foam sector accounted for the substantial market share of polyurethane foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from automotive industries.

Application Outlook:

  • Bedding & furniture
  • Transportation
  • Packaging
  • Construction
  • Electronics
  • Footwear

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Polyurethane (PU) Foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for flexible polyurethane foam and growing acceptance in end use industries. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers of polyurethane foam in this region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution