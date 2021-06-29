Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to reach USD 91.96 billion by 2024. Polyurethane (PU) is a most adaptable plastic material formed by reacting a polyol with a polymeric isocyanate or di-isocyanate in presence of additives and catalyst. It is also termed as polycarbamates. Polyurethanes foam is also termed as PUR foam. It is formed by the reaction of addition, cyclotrimerization or condensation.

Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Trelleborg AG

Future Foam, Inc.

Elliott Co. of Indianapolis, Inc.

Recticel S.A.

Foamcraft

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High demand for polyurethane foam from end users like building & construction and bedding & furniture, growing investment in renovation in non-residential buildings and new infrastructure development in Brazil, the United States, India, and China are documented as major factors of Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Polyurethane Foam industry is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Product Outlook:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Flexible foam sector accounted for the substantial market share of polyurethane foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from automotive industries.

Application Outlook:

Bedding & furniture

Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Footwear

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Polyurethane (PU) Foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand for flexible polyurethane foam and growing acceptance in end use industries. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers of polyurethane foam in this region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

