What are the Key Challenges in Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market?

The Growth of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3269

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market is expected to bring in more than US$ 50 million in 2019. The study opines that growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) will continue to underpin hyoscine-N-butyl bromide sales.

Over the past few years, the prevalence of IBS and abdominal pain as the gastrointestinal tract disorder has increased, resulting in the increasing consumption of anti-spasmodic drugs. IBS has emerged as one of the most common causes of abdominal pain in the last few years, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, the prevalence of IBS is estimated around 10-15% globally.

The study states that the oral consumption of hyoscine-N-butyl bromide has increased with a rise in the instances of abdominal cramps and pain, particularly among the adult population. Additionally, the demand for buscopan – a medicine containing hyoscine-N-butyl bromide – as an active ingredient has witnessed an uptick in the treatment of pain and cramps. Buscopan when orally administered, does not cross the blood brain barrier and has minimal systemic absorption, which in turn complements preference for oral consumption of hyoscine-N-butyl bromide.

The study opines that growing requirement for on-demand hyoscine-N-butyl bromide for treatment of self-reported functional abdominal pain and cramping has further been driving the demand for oral mode of delivery of hyoscine-N-butyl bromide.

On the other hand, in the parasympathetic nervous system, hyoscine N-butyl bromide blocks the transmission of nerve impulses by acetylcholine, which is useful in treatment of spasms in urogenital and gastrointestinal tract. This is driving the sugar-coated tablets consumption that contains 10 mg of the hyoscine N-butyl bromide as an active ingredient.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3269

Europe to Remain Most Lucrative for Hyoscine N-Butyl Bromide Market

According to the report, Europe is likely to remain the most lucrative region in the hyoscine N-butyl bromide market, owing to the significant growth in the geriatric population in the region that is more prone to abdominal pain and chronic gastrointestinal diseases. In Europe, hyoscine-N-butyl bromide with brand name as buscopan is finding widespread application in the radiology as anti-spasmodic agent. It is also used to freeze the bowel motion as part of MRI and CT studies.

In the past few years, abdominal pain has gained significance as one of the early signs of meningococcal infection in Europe. This form of infection is becoming increasingly common in Europe, with abdominal pain as one of the key symptoms. According to the latest research study, 10% of patients infected with the meningococcal strain in Europe suffer from stomach pain.

Need for More Studies on use of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide to Treat Abdominal Pain in Children

In recent years, acute abdominal pain has been a common complaint among pediatric patients visiting the Emergency Department. Although Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide is used widely for abdominal pain in children, no pediatric clinical trial still has explored its efficacy to treat abdominal pain in children in the ED setting.

According to some experts, if Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide is found to be an effective drug or medication to treat children suffering from acute abdominal pain, it may emerge as a therapeutic option for the painful condition and for acute abdominal pain in children for which there is currently limited options available.

The Fact.MR report tracks the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market is expected to register 4.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2027.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinc-sulphate-manufacturers-to-flourish-across-emerging-markets-china-and-india-to-maintain-lead-in-the-agrochemicals-segment-factmr-301223831.html

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com