GammaStack Partners with QTech Games

Wilmington, Delaware, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the iGaming world is no less than a miracle in the past few years as it has witnessed a sudden acceleration in terms of revenue, engagement of gamers, and popularity. The success of iGaming verticals has boosted post-global lockdown due to the enhanced inclination of people towards online gaming options. Online casino is one such vertical which has grown remarkably in recent times and the contributing factors are technological innovations, launching of new & exciting game categories, new partnerships, and much more. Putting the spotlight on recent partnerships, GammaStack, a leading online casino software provider has partnered with QTech Games, a renowned game distributor & Aggregator.

The partnership will enable the exciting catalog of games by QTech to get integrated into the online casino software developed by GammaStack. The signing of this partnership is aimed at mutual growth and building new business relationships while climbing the ladder of success together in the online casino universe. With this collaboration, GammaStack aims at offering new & exciting game variations to their customers. QTech Games can also get benefitted by broadening their games circulation through this partnership.

GammaStack has been a trusted name in the iGaming industry for the past 8 years and has successfully covered different verticals including sports betting software, fantasy sports software, online casino software solutions, online lottery platform esports software, etc. A 250+ technologically advanced team of developers with a great level of expertise about the industry trends work dedicatedly to develop ultra-modern software development solutions for the clients. They aim at bringing a new layer of innovation in the iGaming world through the development of advanced solutions wrapped up with pioneering functionalities.

QTech Games is a recognized game aggregator/distributor for emerging markets whose business idea is finding the best online/live casino games & distributing them to different operators throughout the globe. They are known for offering top-notch games for each market. Categories of games covered by them include slot games, table games, shooting games, virtual games, and many more. Their adaptable and well-designed architecture offers seamless & easy integrations to any of the operator platforms or game studios.

“ Partnership between QTech Games and GammaStack will turn out to be a mutual growth opportunity for both of us. Let’s aim at witnessing great success heights together in the future !! We feel delighted to announce this partnership with such a reputed and renowned name in the industry. Integration of interesting casino games by QTech in the online casino platform developed by us will be loved by the clients indeed.” says Dilip Chouhan, CSO of GammaStack.

Detailing about the online casino software development solutions and services offered by GammaStack, they provide white label online casino software, custom online casino platform development, casino app development, crypto casino games software, and much more. They integrate all the ultra-modern features in the casino platform and make the visualization more enticing through engaging UI/UX.

